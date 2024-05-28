Sign up
Previous
Photo 1088
rain again
Had to call in to the vets to pick up flea and worm stuff. As I pulled into the car park the heavens opened and eventually I ended up giving up waiting for it to lessen!
28th May 2024
28th May 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1088
photos
35
followers
19
following
298% complete
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th May 2024 10:21am
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. It has been like that here on the south coast.
May 28th, 2024
