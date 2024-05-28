Previous
rain again by kametty
rain again

Had to call in to the vets to pick up flea and worm stuff. As I pulled into the car park the heavens opened and eventually I ended up giving up waiting for it to lessen!
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. It has been like that here on the south coast.
May 28th, 2024  
