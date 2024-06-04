Previous
ETSOOI -159 by kametty
Photo 1095

ETSOOI -159

At a real loss as to what to do today with time on my hands waiting for hubby to return from a trip. My starting photo was a packet of sweetcorn seeds that I had just finished sowing....then I had some fun in the PhotoScape X software....
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise