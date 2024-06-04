Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1095
ETSOOI -159
At a real loss as to what to do today with time on my hands waiting for hubby to return from a trip. My starting photo was a packet of sweetcorn seeds that I had just finished sowing....then I had some fun in the PhotoScape X software....
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1095
photos
35
followers
19
following
300% complete
View this month »
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th June 2024 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tag4-2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close