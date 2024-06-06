Previous
Abstract gerbera by kametty
Abstract gerbera

Hubby came home with some flowers from his quick dash to the local shop......he often does that....so I have been experimenting with close ups and decided to go abstract.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
moni kozi
Beautiful shot.
June 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
June 6th, 2024  
