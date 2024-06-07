Previous
gerbera by kametty
Photo 1098

gerbera

Normally when hubby buys me flowers they are usually of the blue and pink variety knowing I don't like yellow....but I love the combination of the orange and purple here. I can't wait for the tulips to open ......
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
