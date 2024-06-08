Sign up
spinning wheel
My husband often surprises me with unexpected gifts that I didn't know I wanted.......this spinning wheel is no exception. He saw it in a charity shop in Sweden last week for 300 Kronor (less than £30) So now I am on the look out for some lessons!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
