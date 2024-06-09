Previous
negative by kametty
negative

This is an entry for the What Would You Do challenge. Added the pier from one of my earlier photo's and played with different effects and liked it as a negative.....
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
