Cat care by kametty
Photo 1101

Cat care

Now why would anyone take a picture of this.....me for the Eye of the Beholder challenge of course!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
JackieR ace
I neeeeed one of those!!!!
June 10th, 2024  
