Photo 1102
ICM
We play scrabble every lunchtime so today whilst waiting for hubby to make his move.....I spun the board and took a shot for the ICM challenge. My hand shake added to the effect.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
icm-3
