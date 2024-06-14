Previous
mossy frog by kametty
Photo 1105

mossy frog

At one time, many many years ago, this frog was a lovely glossy deep green but the years have taken their toll and he looks a little sad. Hubby keeps moving it around the pond so I never know from one day to the next where it will be!
14th June 2024

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
302% complete

Photo Details

