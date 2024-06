crokinole

Earlier this month our new game arrived (it was imported from Canada and came via container ship all the way along the St Lawrence seaway, across the Atlantic to Southampton) It was fun tracking its 9 day progress, but the real fun obviously has been learning to play the game. We are improving and the flicking of the discs to get to the middle and/or take out the opposition is definitely a skill. At the moment it is more luck than judgement on my part.