Photo 1113
Photo 1113
spoilt
Such mixed weather here......the upside is I haven't had to water the garden, the downside obviously is that some of my plants have suffered from the rain and wind.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
1117
photos
37
followers
19
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Latest from all albums
1108
3
1109
1110
1111
1112
4
1113
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd June 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
