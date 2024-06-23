Sign up
Photo 1114
not so relaxed
Took some selfies for the WWYD challenge whilst waiting for the washing machine to finish!
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
23rd June 2024 2:11pm
