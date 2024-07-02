Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
drunkard's path pieced fabric
My finished piece of drunkard's path blocks that I will now quilt and turn into a large bag. There are so many ways to piece together the basic blocks but I like 'random' rather than forming a repeating geometric pattern.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd July 2024 2:14pm
Tags
patchwork
