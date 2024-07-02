Previous
drunkard's path pieced fabric by kametty
Photo 1123

drunkard's path pieced fabric

My finished piece of drunkard's path blocks that I will now quilt and turn into a large bag. There are so many ways to piece together the basic blocks but I like 'random' rather than forming a repeating geometric pattern.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise