old phones by kametty
Photo 1125

old phones

Took some shots of these old Nokia phones for the mundane challenge. They are looking a bit yucky ....need to be re-cycled I think rather than sitting in a drawer!
4th July 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
