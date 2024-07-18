Previous
missing2 by kametty
Photo 1139

missing2

The rail to this post has been missing for quite a few years now....it is interesting to watch the gradual decay.....
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise