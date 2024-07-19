Sign up
Photo 1140
first pickings
We have three thornless blackberries along a fence (started off with one!) and they are now full of ripening fruit. Some of these will go into a fruit crumble but the rest I will freeze for use later in the year.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th July 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
