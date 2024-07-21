Sign up
Photo 1142
joy to see
A local housing area close to where I walk is not that inspiring to look at with a lot of badly maintained rather ugly low cost housing. This ground floor flat on the corner is a joy to walk past.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
1159
photos
37
followers
19
following
312% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st July 2024 11:41am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
