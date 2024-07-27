Previous
strange by kametty
Photo 1148

strange

My new dahlia plant is looking rather strange. Not sure if the slugs and snails are the culprits or this is just a 'normal' flower!
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely
It seems to be lacking a few petals but pretty nonetheless.
July 28th, 2024  
