Photo 1148
strange
My new dahlia plant is looking rather strange. Not sure if the slugs and snails are the culprits or this is just a 'normal' flower!
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1167
photos
37
followers
19
following
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
27th July 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
It seems to be lacking a few petals but pretty nonetheless.
July 28th, 2024
