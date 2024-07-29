Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1150
shadow_3
No time for an excursion or photo walk outside today so had a quick look around the house to see what grabbed my interest. Another to add to my shadow collection!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1168
photos
37
followers
19
following
315% complete
View this month »
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
Latest from all albums
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
18
1150
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th July 2024 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice reminder that the sun does shine.
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close