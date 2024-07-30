Previous
bee by kametty
Photo 1151

bee

I bought this geranium last year and I am pleased to say the slugs and snails have left it alone and the bees love it!
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise