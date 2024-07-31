Sign up
Photo 1152
Day Lily
My garden is now past its best but at least I have some colour in this bit of the border.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
31st July 2024 11:05am
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a nice rich colour.
July 31st, 2024
