Previous
Next
Not happy by kametty
Photo 1155

Not happy

These two geese not happy with another two geese approaching .....who were not happy either!
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha standing their ground.
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise