Photo 1167
heavy rain
It was my birthday today......a walk had been planned with lunch after. Needless to say we got rather wet, but the lunch was good and we had dried out by the time we left the pub!
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
2
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
1193
photos
37
followers
19
following
319% complete
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
24
1163
1164
25
1165
26
1166
1167
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Lesley
ace
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Glad you didn’t let the barmy weather spoil your day.
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So pleased that the rain didn’t dampen the spirit of your birthday.
August 15th, 2024
