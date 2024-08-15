Previous
heavy rain by kametty
Photo 1167

heavy rain

It was my birthday today......a walk had been planned with lunch after. Needless to say we got rather wet, but the lunch was good and we had dried out by the time we left the pub!
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Lesley
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Glad you didn’t let the barmy weather spoil your day.
August 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
So pleased that the rain didn’t dampen the spirit of your birthday.
August 15th, 2024  
