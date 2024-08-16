Previous
toy trains by kametty
toy trains

I have my grandson visiting tomorrow so thought I would find him something to play with. These toy trains have not seen the light of day for over 25 years! I remember posting a shot of some red ones a while back, so decided to select the green ones!
Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
Thomas and friends are still really popular.
August 16th, 2024  
