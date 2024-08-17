Previous
looking back by kametty
Photo 1169

looking back

Playing around with filters today as the shots I had taken today were rather disappointing.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
320% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
This is beautiful
August 19th, 2024  
