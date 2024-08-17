Sign up
Photo 1169
looking back
Playing around with filters today as the shots I had taken today were rather disappointing.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1197
photos
37
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th August 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful
August 19th, 2024
