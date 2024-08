big boys and their amazing toys

We had a picnic at Worden Park, Leyland and then spent quite a few hours marvelling at the miniature railway complex of the Leyland Society of Model Engineers. The public could ride the trains making whatever donation they felt appropriate. I have lived nearby for years and never knew this was as good as it was. Ideal for families and our visiting grandchildren loved it. (I did too!) I was going to enter this for the Six word story challenge....but can't see if there is a current one.