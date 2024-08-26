Sign up
Photo 1178
tea for two
I have gone off tea bags for my brew and quite like leaf 'breakfast tea', although I do occasionally buy different teas and mix my own! Hubby on the other hand does not like 'real' tea and prefers the dust in the teabag!
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
