Photo 1179
square meal
We had been given a box of treats for our anniversary and spent the evening watching a film and indulging ourselves......these were left over and are actually one of my favourites. They were left only because my other half doesn't like them ha ha.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
