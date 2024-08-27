Previous
square meal by kametty
Photo 1179

square meal

We had been given a box of treats for our anniversary and spent the evening watching a film and indulging ourselves......these were left over and are actually one of my favourites. They were left only because my other half doesn't like them ha ha.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise