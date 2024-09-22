Previous
tree seeds by kametty
Photo 1205

tree seeds

I was amazed at the detail my camera lens picked out of these tree seeds. Mind you I have cropped away the bits that were out of focus at the bottom as I wanted to showcase the texture on the bits that were in focus!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Kathryn M

