Photo 1205
tree seeds
I was amazed at the detail my camera lens picked out of these tree seeds. Mind you I have cropped away the bits that were out of focus at the bottom as I wanted to showcase the texture on the bits that were in focus!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
