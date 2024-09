fabric stash

I have an unfinished quilt that has been languishing in a cupboard for quite some time. Today I decided to see what needs to be done to finish it. I made a start and worked out that I only need 84 x 2.5" coloured squares cutting for the border and the 340 or so white ones I will cut another day when I have unearthed wherever I put the old white cotton sheet I had set aside for this project.