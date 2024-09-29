Previous
Savick Brook by kametty
Photo 1212

Savick Brook

Took a short walk around our local park this afternoon. Quite overcast and I found it difficult to capture the true colours of what I was seeing. This shot however I was very pleased with as the lighting improved just as I took the shot.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
