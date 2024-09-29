Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1212
Savick Brook
Took a short walk around our local park this afternoon. Quite overcast and I found it difficult to capture the true colours of what I was seeing. This shot however I was very pleased with as the lighting improved just as I took the shot.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1242
photos
37
followers
18
following
332% complete
View this month »
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th September 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close