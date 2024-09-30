library book

A rare event for me....I had to go into my local library to renew my membership card as I had been unable to download my reserved ebook (my preferred way to read these days). However, this book caught my attention as I was leaving. I had been waiting for the new TV series to show on BBC. (Loved the previous Magpie Murders) Being rather impatient I decided that I would just read the book instead. I expect I will still watch the film version though. My last shot for the nifty fifty sooc. Didn't do the whole month....but there you go!