fly or bee by kametty
Photo 1216

fly or bee

Not sure whether this was a fly or a type of bee....when it flew off it sounded like a bee but apparently flies have one pair of wings and a bee two.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and detail.
October 3rd, 2024  
