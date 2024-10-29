Sign up
Previous
Photo 1242
More swans
Another scoot along the canal taking numerous photographs trying out my new polarising filter. The swans were doing their 'thing' and I got some good shots of them as the flotilla passed under the canal bridge.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
1
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1279
photos
37
followers
18
following
340% complete
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th October 2024 11:09am
Tags
swans
Susan Wakely
ace
Great ripples also in their wake.
October 29th, 2024
