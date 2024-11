light experiments

Had fun at the camera club last night with 'light painting'. I had never done this sort of thing before and it was quite a challenge working out all the manual settings for my camera. What I struggled with was the focusing. All the shots looked in focus on the camera until I got them home onto the computer. Will have to try this again on my own with help of hubby to give me more time to getting the focusing right. It was rather rush rush with so many people around me.