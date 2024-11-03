Previous
runners by kametty
Photo 1247

runners

Lots of things have been keeping me busy this summer, but I think I need to do something about the strawberry runners that have run amok and escaped from their designated home!
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
341% complete

Lesley ace
Lovely spot
November 3rd, 2024  
