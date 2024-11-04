Sign up
Previous
Photo 1248
3 cameras
One for the one week only challenge. Only the top camera is in use. The Olympus was my fathers and the Yashica was mine and was dropped at one point and never used again!
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
owo-7
Susan Wakely
A contrast in camera size.
November 4th, 2024
