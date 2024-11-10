Sign up
Photo 1254
ICM owo
Rather a horrible day today and so I decided to stay in rather than take a photo walk. This was shot from inside my kitchen into the garden outside. I quite like the ICM result. Last one for my week of 'one week only'.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
owo-7
