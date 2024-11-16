Previous
fatsia japonica by kametty
Photo 1260

fatsia japonica

This plant always comes into flower just as we get a cold spell. Frost and snow forecast for later this coming week....so I doubt if the flowers will actually come out.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

