catching up

I have spent the last three mornings trying to catch up with my daily embroidery motif project. I am still only half way through October! This project was suggested by my daughter last Christmas and I am determined to complete it by 31st Dec. I expect I will hang it on the wall in my craft room and think 'never again' Some days it is hard to come up with something to represent that day, as most days I tend to do the same thing, and the idea was that no two motifs would be the same.