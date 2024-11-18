Previous
no swimming by kametty
Photo 1262

no swimming

I think the ducks thought the water too cold today ! Minus 3 last night and much colder weather to come apparently. We have been spoilt by a very mild autumn so back to normal temperatures for the time of year now I suppose.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise