Photo 1265
ice block
Its quite a while since I've had to remove thick ice from the bird baths in the garden. It went down to minus 7 here last night which is quite cold for us!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1307
photos
37
followers
18
following
346% complete
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
42
1265
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
21st November 2024 1:12pm
Tags
ice
Susan Wakely
ace
Brrrrrrr. I like how the leaf has been frozen.
November 21st, 2024
