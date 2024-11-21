Previous
ice block by kametty
ice block

Its quite a while since I've had to remove thick ice from the bird baths in the garden. It went down to minus 7 here last night which is quite cold for us!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Kathryn M

I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Brrrrrrr. I like how the leaf has been frozen.
November 21st, 2024  
