The Canberra Bomber Group Monument by kametty
Photo 1268

The Canberra Bomber Group Monument

These are the sculptures that I saw being replaced the other day. Apparently the originals were stolen some time ago....sad state of affairs these days and I don't expect these will stay here either!
It was March 1952 when the pilot Thomas Evans took off from Samlesbury Aerodrome near Preston, Lancashire to Warton which is about 13 miles away. His Canberra Mk2 (maiden flight) was seen flying very fast and low just north of Preston before diving and crashing into a field in Cottam. He would have died instantly. The crash site is now under a housing development and these sculpted gate posts by David Cudworth are here to tell the story.
Kathryn M

Photo Details

