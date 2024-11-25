under

The weather has been dreadful these past few days(very dark today too) so when a gap in the clouds presented a window of opportunity I took it to go on a quick scoot along the canal to get some photos. I am loving my new kick bike as it is so easy to stop, grab the camera from the front basket, take a shot, and move on. Riding my bike was always much more effort when stopping, getting off, leaning the bike somewhere then getting the camera out of a rucksack. It is also a conversation piece as people I meet have never seen one, and want to know all about it....they assume it is electric, but it isn't so is great for getting in the exercise.