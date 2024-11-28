Previous
seed heads by kametty
seed heads

Bit of a dull murky afternoon so experimented taking photo's of these seed heads getting as close as I could focus the camera with my 35mm lens. Quite pleased with the result.
28th November 2024

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
