discarded by kametty
Photo 1273

discarded

Never ceases to amaze me what people discard by the side of a pathway. Someone had to walk quite a way to this particular spot and it wouldn't have been easy dragging a wheelie suitcase along a muddy track!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Kathryn M

