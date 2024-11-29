Sign up
Photo 1273
discarded
Never ceases to amaze me what people discard by the side of a pathway. Someone had to walk quite a way to this particular spot and it wouldn't have been easy dragging a wheelie suitcase along a muddy track!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
rubbish
