Photo 1276
door wreath 2
Made a mistake with the camera settings for this one, but I am not going back out in the rain to take it again lol.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
wreath
Susan Wakely
If you hadn’t mentioned a mistake I would not have known.
December 2nd, 2024
Dave
Beautiful wreath
December 2nd, 2024
