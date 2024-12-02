Previous
door wreath 2 by kametty
door wreath 2

Made a mistake with the camera settings for this one, but I am not going back out in the rain to take it again lol.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
If you hadn’t mentioned a mistake I would not have known.
December 2nd, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful wreath
December 2nd, 2024  
