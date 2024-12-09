Sign up
Previous
Photo 1283
door decoration
Thought I would take a break from door wreaths and post this .......I did see a few doors decorated in this way on my trip through the new jungle of houses that have been build on the fields (lost countryside) near to me.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1327
photos
37
followers
18
following
351% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd December 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
decoration
Kathy A
ace
That’s an interesting way to decorate a door
December 9th, 2024
