Previous
door wreath 16a by kametty
Photo 1290

door wreath 16a

Took a detour through a different housing estate to see if I could find some wreaths that were a little 'different'. This one certainly bucked the trend!
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact