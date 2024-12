door wreath 22

Today we had a full Christmas dinner with our son, daughter, son in law and grandchildren as we would not be with them on the big day itself. Too busy in the kitchen to go out so this wreath was one I took earlier in the month. So busy today I even forgot to take any photo's of the family while they were here! Too late now as they had a 3-4 hour journey home to take part in a Carol concert later tonight!